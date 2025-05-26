ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,928,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 63,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

