ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,491,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,395,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,608 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,965,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.3%

LGIH stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGI Homes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.