ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

