ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $46.78 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

