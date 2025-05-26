ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Triumph Financial by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Triumph Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $58.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $110.58.

Insider Activity

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra A. Bradford acquired 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Davis R. Deadman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $546,770. The trade was a 17.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

