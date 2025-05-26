ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $16,080,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 83,503 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $666.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

