ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 272,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

