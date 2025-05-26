Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.5%

PRLB opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.37. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLB

About Proto Labs

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.