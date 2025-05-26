Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Receives $24.71 Average PT from Analysts

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Q32 Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Q32 Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:QTTB opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.02. Q32 Bio has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $53.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.33. Equities analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Q32 Bio by 1,164.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 97,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.