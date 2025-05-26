QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3,042.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

