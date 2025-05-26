Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 18,344 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SSR Mining by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 252,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SSR Mining by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 363,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SSR Mining by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Stock Up 3.2%

SSR Mining stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.