Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,380 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

