Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,796 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 223,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

