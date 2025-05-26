Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 425 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ARM were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

ARM stock opened at $127.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.93.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

