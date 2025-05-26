Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 899 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 286.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $75.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.