Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.349 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

