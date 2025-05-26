Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fortrea by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortrea by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTRE opened at $4.06 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTRE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

