Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,375,000 after acquiring an additional 377,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,841,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.26. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

