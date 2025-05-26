Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,026 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Antero Resources by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 166,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,711,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $14,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

