Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,779 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 241,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

