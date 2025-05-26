Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Renasant by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Renasant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Renasant by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Renasant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RNST shares. Wall Street Zen cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

