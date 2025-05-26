Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

