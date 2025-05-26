Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Albany International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:AIN opened at $65.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

