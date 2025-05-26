Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,609 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Cognex by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Cognex by 637.2% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.