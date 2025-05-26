Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 331 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in International Bancshares by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $62.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.83. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

