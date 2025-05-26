Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 864 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

