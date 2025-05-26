Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ASIX opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $618.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

