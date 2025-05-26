Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,848 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $216,269. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

