Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000.

IDU opened at $104.19 on Monday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

