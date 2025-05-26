Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vestis were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $431,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Seward bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSTS opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a P/E ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.81 million. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Vestis



Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

