Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 3.5%

BEPC stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

BEPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

