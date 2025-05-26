Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 195,741 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 954.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $288.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.01 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

