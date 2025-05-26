Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $326,000 Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOOT opened at $157.26 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

