Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $345,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

