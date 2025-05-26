Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $361,000 Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

