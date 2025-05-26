Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $379,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RLI by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 354,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 116,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $17,854,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RLI by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,719 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $961,093.58. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Up 1.0%

RLI opened at $74.86 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. RLI’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

