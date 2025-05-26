Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $426,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

