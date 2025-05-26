Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gold Fields by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GFI. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $23.09 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

