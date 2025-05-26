Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ASR opened at $346.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $349.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $24.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 83.31%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.