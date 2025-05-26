Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $307,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,967 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.