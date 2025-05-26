Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $343,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

EWX opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $674.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.64.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

