Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $347,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $57.60 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.