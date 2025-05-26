Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $373,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $153.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average is $157.91. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $859,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,600,516.72. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,047,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,795,818.20. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,436 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,079. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

