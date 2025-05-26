Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 920,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,817,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in IAC by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 359,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 357,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 242,982 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

