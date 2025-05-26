Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,515 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NU were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NU by 2,193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319,681 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $154,209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after buying an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,194,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

