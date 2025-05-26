Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 938 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CorVel by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $110.36 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.10.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

