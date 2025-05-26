Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 942 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

