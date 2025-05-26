Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,679 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,679 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 167,648 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Archrock announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

