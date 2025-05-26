Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Li Auto by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Li Auto by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI opened at $28.91 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie lowered Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

