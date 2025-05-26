Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $1,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Workiva by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 10,282.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:WK opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.98. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $475,628.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

View Our Latest Report on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.